/'We need our own weapons': Crack between Netanyahu-Trump out in open? Israeli PM thanks America for help but...

Amid reports of rift between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, Israel has now said that they need to be free from military dependence on America. Speaking during a meeting with reserve combat officers in the West Bank’s Gush Etzion, Netanyahu opined that it is times to be “free” the United States and develop its own weapons-production capabilities. He explained that the step is crucial to support the ongoing fight with Iran and its proxies. This comes after Iran and the US signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the war while keeping Israel completely excluded from the negotiations. The deal demands an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon". However, Israel maintains that its campaign to dismantle Hezbollah is an entirely separate security issue and it has continued its action in Lebanon.

"I greatly appreciate the support we have received — and that I have secured over the years — from our American friends. But today I say: We need our own independent weapons-production system. We must manufacture our own armaments. We are now confronting Iran and its proxies. We have struck them hard. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years depends on our strength. That is why what we are doing now is building even greater strength,” the Israeli premier said. He added that he wants Israel “to have an independent armaments capability.” “We need to free ourselves from dependence, continue building more and more strength, incorporate more and more technology, and train more and more generations of commanders like you — because ultimately that is what will determine our position,” Netanyahu added.

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Netanyahu made similar comments earlier

Speaking at the JNS Summit in Jerusalem, Netanyahu seemingly shed light on the tense relation with the US president. “In the United States, they say that President Trump does everything that I ask him to do. And in Israel, they say that I do everything he wants me to do. Well, neither is true.” He emphasized that both the leaders are “independent” and are proud of their countries. "We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and for its security,” he added. The Israeli leader acknowledged that while Trump and he have the same view on most issues, they sometimes have disagreements. Despite this, they respect each other’s sovereignty and leadership, he stressed. “Often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don’t. But we respect each other’s sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people,” he said.

Earlier this month, Trump said he wasn't sure if Netanyahu wants to be reelected again as he stopped short of endorsing him. He called Netanyahu “wartime prime minister” who already had an “amazing career.” In an interview with ABC, Trump said, “I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know he’s a wartime prime minister." This came despite Netanyahu, the longest serving PM of Israel, shared a campaign ad from his Likud party on X.