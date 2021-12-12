We might not need booster shot of vaccine to fight Omicron: Fauci

As the Omicron variant spreads all around the world, many are wondering if the available vaccines are enough to fight the new variant of coronavirus. White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has answered that question.

Fauci has claimed that a booster shot specifically for the Omicron variant may not be needed. However, he also warned that the pharmaceutical companies selling the vaccine shots may still develop such booster shots.

As per him, the existing Covid vaccines can help fight the new variant as they seem to have the same level of immunity needed to fight Omicron.

"I'm not so sure that we’re going to have to get a variant-specific boost vaccine to get an adequate protection from Omicron," Fauci told the health news website STAT on Friday. "Because if you look at protection against variants, it appears to relate to the level of immunity and the breadth of the immunity that any given vaccine can instill on you."

Fauci has showed trust in the existing Covid vaccines, even as experts around the world argue around the topic.

On the other hand, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla has also sent out a mixed signal. While the chief believes that Pfizer can help keep people safe, he also hinted that another shot may be needed to keep Omicron variant at bay. "With Omicron we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need [the fourth dose] faster," he told CNBC this week.

Bourla’s statement falls in line with something that Fauci had warned the people against. The White House official had also said that pharmaceutical companies "are going to be making variant-specific boosters."