'We hoped to be exception': US hospital to stop labour, delivery services amid abortion laws fears

A hospital in Sandpoint city, in northwestern US state of Idaho, the first US state who adopted the Texas model banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, will soon stop offering labor and delivery services.

President of Bonner General Health Ford Elsaesser in a statement said, "We have made every effort to avoid eliminating these services." "We hoped to be the exception, but our challenges are impossible to overcome now," Elsaesser added.

Skilled physicians and pediatricians are leaving the area owing to the political atmosphere created in the state, which has an abortion law that can now land up doctors in jail.

An added burden on the hospital is its struggle to get new patients. In view of these difficulties, the hospital also tried to recruit replacements but these efforts also went in vain as new doctors fear moving into the state.

The hospital said that it is planning to continue its services through 19 May, 2023 but that will also largely depend on the staffing. The 25-bed hospital will stop its pediatrician coverage to manage neonatal resuscitations and perinatal care, the hospital's statement said.

Erin Binnall, the hospital's public information officer, said, "[Our] commitment to patient safety drives our decisions in the available services we can provide to our community, even with the most challenging choices having to be made."

"Therefore, [we have] made the emotional and difficult decision to discontinue providing obstetrical services," Binnall added.

