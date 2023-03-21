Delhi Murder: Shraddha Walkar's audio clip played in court, gut-wrenching accounts make father tremble

More gory details came to surface on Monday in the gruesome killing of a 27-year-old woman in the heart of Indian capital of Delhi who was allegedly murdered by her live-in-partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in May last year.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing on behalf of the state, played an audio clip of Walkar in a Delhi court on Monday that revealed the Walkar's deep-seated fears she had in her relationship with her boyfriend, who is now accused of brutally chopping her body in several pieces and scattering them in Delhi's Mehrauli forest.

Prosecutor Prasad played an audio clip reportedly from an application called Practo. It is an application where people connect with doctors and experts for consultations and seek help.

Also Read | After 11 weeks of protests, Israel modifies key judicial reform

As per reports, the couple had booked a session with a psychologist through the application.

Walkar, in the audio clip could be heard saying, "whenever I start ranting about my anger, if he is somewhere around, anywhere in Vasai (near Mumbai), anywhere around me in this…city, he will find me, he will hunt me down, he will try to kill me, that's… the problem," reported PTI news agency quoting Walkar purpotedly as saying in the audio clip.

“I don't know (how) many times he tried to kill me -- this is not the first time he tried to kill me... The way he grabbed my neck, I blacked out. I was unable to breathe for 30 seconds... Thankfully I was able to defend myself by pulling his hair," she added.

Also Read | President Joe Biden signs law declassifying US intelligence on Covid virus origin

As the clip played in the court, Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar was also present in the premises during the proceedings.

Walkar was transported back in time and felt like his daughter was still breathing and very much alive. It shook him to core listening to his daughter revealing all the minute and very disturbing details of her relationship with her boyfriend.

As Vikas Walkar, complainant in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, stepped out of the court, he told reporters, “We request for the proceedings to be conducted in a time-bound manner in a fast-track court."

“In a few months, it will be an entire year of my daughter's death. When will I get the remains to complete her last rites?” Vikas questioned.

The big breakthrough development in the case was in December last year when the Delhi Police revealed that some of the body parts found in forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Shraddha Walkar. The DNA sample of the bone fragment that police were examining matched that of Shraddha's father.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly atrociously murdered by Poonawala on May 18. Poonawala is booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE