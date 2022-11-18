'We are still in the fight': Defeated candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede Arizona's governor race

In a video shared on Twitter, Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for governor of Arizona declined to declare her opponent's victory and vowed to fight.

As per predictions made by Associated Press, her opponent Katie Hobbs, a democrat is all set to win the elections. But Lake strongly denied the election result as a part of her campaign.

In the two and half minute video, the Republican leader focused on long lines of voters on the day of the elections and said that tens of thousands of them in the Maricopa country have been disenfranchised, the Guardian reported.

"For two years I have been sounding the alarm about our election system in Arizona. And this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying." "Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonans on election day is unforgivable," she said.

To solve this, the leader further claimed that she had assembled the best and brightest legal team to handle the situation.

It was found that during elections there were malfunctions in a third of equipment. However, the voters were able to cast their votes later.

Meanwhile, the Republicans filed a lawsuit to extend voting hours which was rejected by the county court it saying they had no proof of disenfranchisement.

County's chairman Bill Gates said, "We feel very confident that every voter had the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted." He claimed that no one was disenfranchised.

The Republican leader is among various leaders who lost in the election races last week.

(With inputs from agencies)