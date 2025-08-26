/Water-borne diseases could kill more: Doctors amid warn raging floods in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Torrential rains have ravaged infrastructure and agricultural lands in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hundreds of houses and roads have been rendered useless amid the raging floods. Livestock have been washed away, causing huge damage to people belonging to the region. With the immense damage that is already distressing, there is a bigger risk of water-borne diseases. An outbreak of a disease could make the situation worse than it already is. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called for a meeting to take stock of the situation.

The fear of an outbreak has triggered a response from the health authorities, and temporary clinics and medical camps have been set up in the affected area across the state of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The death toll in flood-related incidents has crossed 400.

CM Gandapur chaired an online meeting, which was attended by the Finance Advisor, Chief Secretary, Relief Secretary, Director General PDMA, and Deputy Commissioners of the flood-affected districts. He called for a district-wise review, and he issued a 6-day deadline to officials to pay compensations to flood victims.

“Post-floods situation is even more dangerous as the lurking threat of outbreak can kill more people than floods did,” Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, the secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association was quoted by news outlet Dawn.