WATCH| Video of Singapore train automatically blinding windows near houses goes viral

In a new initiative aimed at making the life of urban people easier, a new technology has been introduced in a train in Singapore which blinds the windows automatically as the train passes in front of the residential blocks.

A video of the train, blinding the window automatically, has gone viral on social media platforms and is being shared by many users, who are applauding the latest feature.

A train in Singapore with windows that automatically blind when passing residential blocks.

The problem of discomfort that the residents face when a train passes by due to the lights and noise at night, especially near railway stations, has been eliminated by the train with such futuristic features.

The train, in which the new feature has been installed is the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) of Singapore, which is also known as the first light rail of the country, as per a government agency website, called the Land Transport Authority.

"The smart misting glass windows of these trains are well-known over the Internet, with netizens intrigued by this innovative feature to protect the privacy of residents living adjacent to the LRT line," stated SGTrains (Singapore Trains) website.

"These trains operate on an exclusive elevated guideway, unhampered by road and pedestrian traffic. Compared to the metal-wheeled (Medium Rail Transit) trains, these APM trains are fitted with rubber tyres and are relatively quiet during operations,” stated SGTrains.

The initiative was appreciated by internet users who said that this technology not only protects the privacy of people but also helps residents get a good sleep at night.