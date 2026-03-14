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Watch | Trump shares video of massive strike on Iran’s ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island amid Iran war

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 08:14 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 08:19 IST
Watch | Trump shares video of massive strike on Iran’s ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island amid Iran war

Donald Trump shares video of strike on Kharg Islands Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

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Watch | Trump shares video of massive strike on Iran’s ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 14) posted a video of the United States carrying out a strike on Iran's ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Islands. Watch video here:

On Friday (March 13), the US military carried out a heavy bombing campaign against targets on Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub, while warning that the island’s oil infrastructure could be targeted if tensions escalate. Posting on social media, Trump said the strikes had destroyed military sites on the island.

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"The United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said on social media.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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