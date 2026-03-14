/Watch | Trump shares video of massive strike on Iran’s ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 14) posted a video of the United States carrying out a strike on Iran's ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Islands. Watch video here:

On Friday (March 13), the US military carried out a heavy bombing campaign against targets on Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub, while warning that the island’s oil infrastructure could be targeted if tensions escalate. Posting on social media, Trump said the strikes had destroyed military sites on the island.

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