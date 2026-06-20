US President Donald Trump has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping among the global leaders he most admires, praising their leadership, political strength and influence on the world stage.

During an interview on The Axios Show on Friday, Trump was asked to identify two international leaders he admired the most. In response, he pointed to Xi Jinping and PM Modi.

"Yeah, I think in terms of leadership, I think that's true," Trump said when asked about Xi. When asked to name another leader, he replied, "Well, I think Modi is very good."

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Trump praised the Indian Prime Minister's approach to global affairs and highlighted India's growing importance. "He stays out of wars, which is smart. He's 1.5 billion people. He's actually the biggest. India is actually the biggest. And Modi's a great leader, and we do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business," Trump said.

Speaking further about both leaders, Trump remarked, "Modi's great. President Xi is great. Classics, you know? I mean, if you were going to make a movie about either one of them, you wouldn't be able to find the man in Hollywood, I'm telling you."

Trump praises Modi's leadership and political stability

The US President also spoke about PM Modi's long tenure in office and his ability to maintain political stability over the years. Trump noted that India's political landscape had once seen frequent leadership changes before Modi's rise.

"All my life I've watched India; they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would be there for six months and then for a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He's been there for more than 12 years. Very solid. And he does it through like this great calmness," Trump said.

He added that despite his calm demeanour, Modi was a strong and determined leader. "And yet he's not a calm person. He's a very tough guy; I know him very well," Trump said.

Trump also touched upon India-US economic relations, claiming trade ties had improved and that the United States now conducts "fair business" with India.

The remarks come after the Trump-Modi meeting at G7

Trump's comments came days after he met PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, marking their first meeting in nearly 16 months. The interaction took place amid strains in bilateral ties over trade issues and Washington's outreach to Pakistan.

During that meeting, Trump also praised Modi's negotiating skills while speaking alongside the Indian Prime Minister.

“He’s a very tough negotiator… You look at this man. I’ll give you a lesson. He’s the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he’s as tough as he is a killer… But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise," Trump said with PM Modi standing beside him.