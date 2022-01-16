Watch: Protesters take over French streets to fight against the new vaccine pass

Thousands of people took over French streets protesting against tighter restrictions for people who are not yet vaccinated. According to official estimates, the turnout was way below than previous weekend's demonstrations. As per the figures gathered by the police and released by the interior ministry the turnout was 54,000 across France, compared to 105,200 a week ago.

People in the crowds were heard chanting slogans that said, "no to the vaccine."

In Paris, the largest single gathering started from near the Eiffel Tower. There were also marches in major cities including Bordeaux, Toulouse and Lille.

In pictures: Thousands fill the streets of Paris to protest against a draft bill that will ban unvaccinated people from entering public venues like cafes, restaurants and cinemas pic.twitter.com/9gKxtFi0AA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 15, 2022 ×

🇫🇷 Clashes between protesters and police are taking place these minutes in #Paris, where mass anti-government protests are taking place#France pic.twitter.com/3ghsLhVarh — ÔSiNTEL📡 (@OSiNTEL_) January 16, 2022 ×

Claire, a demonstrator in her sixties, while speaking to AFP said, "It's Nazism, it's apartheid, I haven't been jabbed and I'm against vaccines in general."

Another demonstrator, Laurence, along with Claire told AFP that they are vaccinated "but we're against the pass for teenagers. We don't see why they're being vaccinated because they aren't in danger."

Earlier in January, France's lower house of the Parliament cleared plans for vaccine pass. As per the new rules, all French citizens must be fully vaccinated to enjoy public needs.

Currently, the government is working to transform the health pass into a "vaccine pass."

As France continues to battle a surge in cases, Health Minister Olivier Veran has said Omicron is less dangerous and patients ill with the variant require shorter hospital stays.

