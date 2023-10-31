WATCH | Pro-Palestinian protestor releases dozens of mice in a McDonald's restaurant

A man in Birmingham let dozens of rats loose in a McDonald's and shouted pro-Palestinian slogans.

As per a video posted on several social media platforms, a man with a 'Free Palestine' number plate pulled outside McDonald's in Birmingham, England. He was carrying boxes filled with dozens of rats. He also wore a Palestine flag over his forehead.

Then, he showed the rats to some teenagers outside McDonald's before releasing them into the restaurant. The people in the eatery, terrified by the mice, began to move around quickly.

As the man swiftly walked out of the restaurant, he shouted 'Free Palestine' and other slogans.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC that pest control has sanitised the restaurant and removed all the mice released by the man.

The man dyed the mice in three colours: black, red, and green, corresponding to the Palestinian flag. He eventually put them together in one box and let loose onto the customers at the fast food joint.

The incident occurred after McDonald's branch in Israel donated free meals to the Israel Defence Forces, who continue to fight their war with Hamas in Operation Swords of Iron. It prompted much criticism and condemnation from anti-Zionists on social media.

The video went viral on social media platform X and has received backlash from the public. Hen Mazzig, the user who posted the viral video, said, "Throwing mice into a packed McDonald's in London while shouting Free Palestine, will not free Palestine."

ALSO READ | Ukrainian family of 9, including two minors brutally slain by Russian soldiers

Another user posted, "This incident is a clear violation of the rights and safety of innocent people at the McDonald's in London.

It directly puts people at risk of physical harm and emotional distress."

Gary Mond, the chairman of the National Jewish Assembly, said, "The action of throwing mice into a restaurant where customers are eating is extremely sickening. It causes distress to both the people present and also the mice themselves and is both a cruel and dangerous thing to do."

Furthermore, he added, "However, from a political perspective, it is futile. It will do nothing to bring any support to the 'Free Palestine' cause, which in any event is based on Jew-hatred as opposed to support for the Arabs who live in Gaza."

(With inputs from agencies)