Watch: Melania Trump refuses to pose with Donald Trump after he leaves White House; Twitter laughs

The former FLOTUS Melania Trump seems to have had enough of the media attention, and her husband and former reality TV star Donald Trump. An example of this was seen when Melania decided to abandon her husband infront of the media, immediately after his presidential term ended.

Upon her arrival in Florida, as soon as Trump couple stepped down from their aircraft, they were greete with a usual flurry of reporters with camera. However, while Donald Trump stopped to pose for the cameras, Melania chose to keep walking and let her husband have his spotlight.

This gave the twitter world a chance to launch all jokes on the complicated married life of the former President and his wife.

The video has once again sparked rumours of the two nearing a divorce — a rumour that has been doing the rounds for the past few months. Many believe it was only till the end of Trump's presidential term that the coupkle had decided to stay together, and now that the White House is not their residence anymore, Melania will soon be filing for a divorce, if not already done.

People took to twitter t make fun of the way Melania walked away from her husband, knowing that she is not bound by the duties of a FLOTUS anymore.

The moment you realize your hubby will now be working from home - all of the time!

Me after seeing all of the @MELANIATRUMP pics after the inauguration