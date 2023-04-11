Watch: Massive ash clouds blanket Russia’s far east, aviation disrupted

Russia witnessed a fiery display of nature's power on Tuesday as one of the country’s most active volcanoes unleashed a massive ash cloud that rose high into the sky in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The Shiveluch volcano, known for its frequent volcanic activity, erupted just after midnight and continued to spew ash for six hours, smothering an area of 108,000 square kilometres.

🌋 The mighty #Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka has gone full eruption mode - volcanic ash emissions has reached 20km, right into the stratosphere. #HappeningNow



Gorgeous video of the ash cloud to remind us of the beauty and the force of nature 👇 pic.twitter.com/eQ6TNgfLR1 — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) April 10, 2023 ×

An eruption of the Shiveluch volcano began in Kamchatka, Russia . There was an ash emission for 20 km, several villages were covered by an ash cloud. The highest air hazard code has been declared - social networks pic.twitter.com/Sxd6I9snxj — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) April 10, 2023 ×

Lava flowed down the mountain, melting snow and causing mudflows that affected nearby highways. Villages in the area were also smothered in drifts of grey ash that were as deep as 8.5 centimetres—the deepest in 60 years. Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey, explained that the volcano had been preparing for this eruption for at least a year and may produce further ash clouds.

Authorities warn of aviation disruption

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) issued a red aviation notice, warning of possible disruptions to international and low-flying aircraft. Some schools in the area were closed, and residents were ordered to stay indoors as a precautionary measure. Oleg Bondarenko, head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region, posted on Telegram that the ashfall made it impossible for children to attend school.

"Because what I have just seen here with my own eyes, it will be impossible for children to go to school, and in general, the presence of children here is questionable," Bondarenko said.

Shiveluch, one of the largest and most active volcanoes in Kamchatka, has had approximately 60 significant eruptions in the last 10,000 years, with the most recent major one occurring in 2007. Its smaller part, Young Shiveluch, has been exceptionally active in recent months. Scientists have posted pictures of the ash cloud billowing over the forests and rivers of the region and of villages covered in ash.

Kamchatka: The hotbed of volcanoes

The Kamchatka peninsula in the North Pacific Ocean has about 160 volcanoes, with over two dozen of them being active. The Kamchatka Volcanoes are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's biggest and most active volcanoes, has experienced over 60 sizable eruptions in the previous 10,000 years, with the most recent major one being in 2007.