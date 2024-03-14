Watch | Landslide strikes Los Angeles' wealthy neighborhood, reduces house to rubble

In the early hours of Wednesday (Mar 13), a landslide that struck a wealthy neighbourhood in Los Angeles reduced a house to a jumble of lumber.

The house which was undergoing renovation and was left in ruins, with most of its roof collapsed. It was not the only property affected, several others were also significantly damaged.

Damage wrought

As per The Guardian, the landslide happened just before 3am in the Sherman Oaks area located about 19 km (12 miles) north-west of downtown.

Aerial footage from news helicopters revealed the extent of the damage caused by the landslide.

The force of the landslide reportedly also pulled the pool and deck away from one house, while leaving another residence's pool teetering on the edge of a large fissure.

Were there any casualties?

As per the report, an initial search found no victims, but as a precautionary measure, some residents from one of the affected houses were evacuated, said the Los Angeles Fire Department.

While the exact cause of the landslide remains unknown, it is speculated that the series of heavy winter storms that have saturated the ground in southern California may have contributed to the event.

Earlier in February, in a similar occurrence, a mudslide in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood of Los Angeles left several cars buried in mud.

Since the beginning of the year, downtown LA has experienced nearly double its average rainfall—totalling almost 16 inches (40.64 cm) by early February. The heightened rainfall has led to a number of mudslides and structural concerns, prompting authorities to red-tag 16 buildings as unsafe and yellow-tagging over 30 others, restricting access to them.

While the immediate threat has been addressed, there remains a possibility of additional rainfall over the weekend, as forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Officials are currently assessing the risk to other homes in the neighbourhood, evaluating the potential for further landslides.

In conversation with KTLA5 News, fire department captain Cody Weireter emphasised the importance of monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of residents.

"Obviously, the risk is there … We’re at a static situation where it’s not really moving at this point," he said.