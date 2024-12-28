Israel, for the first time, used the American Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system to intercept a ballistic missile launched from Yemen on Friday (Dec 27), The Times of Israel reported.

The missile was fired by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, according to reports.

The US deployed the THAAD system in Israel in October. This marks the first time, Israel used the system to intercept a ballistic missile.

The footage of the system launch was circulated on social media, in which an American soldier was heard saying, "Eighteen years I've been waiting for this."

מערכת ה- THAAD האמריקנית לקחה חלק ביירוט הטיל הבליסטי ששוגר אמש מתימן. אפשר לשמוע את אחד החיילים האמריקניים מתרגש "18 שנים חיכיתי לזה" pic.twitter.com/s4VoMfMhaF — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) December 27, 2024

The THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System was used to try to intercept the missile and an analysis would determine THAAD's success, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, reported The Times of Israel.

However, Israel did not claim whether they used an Israeli or an American system.

The IDF said the Houthi missile was intercepted by air defenses, without specifying if this was an Israeli or American system.

What is the THAAD System?

Following Iran's October 1 ballistic missile attack, the US deployed a THAAD battery in Israel. The system is capable of intercepting missiles both inside and outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

THAAD relies on kinetic energy to neutralise threats and destroy incoming missiles through impact rather than an explosive warhead.

Further, a standard THAAD battery includes six truck-mounted launchers and each of them is capable of holding up to eight interceptors, along with a radar and a fire control system.

The system can detect threats from a range of 870 to 3,000 kilometres.

In the past eight days, this is the fifth such attack by the Iran-backed Houthi group on Israel.

Houthis had earlier claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion Airport after which Israel retaliated and launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including the Hezyaz power plant and infrastructure at Sanaa International Airport.

