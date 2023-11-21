LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Watch: Huge US Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up floating in water

Honolulu, USEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

This image shows a US military aircraft crashed into the ocean. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Images from the site, shared on social media forums, showed the plane floating just offshore. The military official said that all those onboard made it safely to the shore with no injuries as they swam back 

A Navy Plane of the United States overshot a runway on Monday (Nov 20) and went into a bay in Hawaii and was seen floating in the waters of Kaneohe Bay. 

Local reports have said that the huge US Navy P-8A plane missed its mark when it was trying to land at a US Marines base, which is 10 miles away from Honolulu. This aircraft is often used to hunt for submarines and reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. 

As quoted by The Associated Press, spokesperson Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department said on Monday that when the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department reached the site, military officials gave details about those who were onboard. 

trending now

A total of nine people were on board. The military official said that all made it safely to shore with no injuries as they swam back.

As quoted by the news agency, spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off. 

He said, "It sounds like all parties involved were rescued." 

Watch the video here: 

×

Also read: At least one killed, several others injured after shooting at Ohio Walmart, say reports  

What could have happened? 

As quoted by Daily Mail, an aircraft expert Peter Forman said the runway in Kaneohe is shorter than usual. He stated that bad weather and Kona winds may also have led to the accident. 

"The pilot probably didn't put the plane down exactly where he wanted to on the runway," he told Hawaii News Now.

"It's probably a combination of all those factors put together," he added. 

Images from the site, which were taken by a witness, were shared on social media forums. They showed the plane floating just offshore. 

Reports said that the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a downed aircraft shortly after 2:00 pm (local time), spokesperson Malcolm K Medrano said in an email. 

Thomas Vaughan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu, said that it was cloudy and rainy at the time and visibility was about 1.6 kilometres. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

South Korean president kicks off historic UK visit as two countries expected to strengthen ties

French diplomat heads to China amid EV tensions. Here are the details

Watch | Ukrainian sharpshooter breaks world record by killing Russian soldier from 3.8 km away

Topics