Watch: Huge US Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up floating in water

A Navy Plane of the United States overshot a runway on Monday (Nov 20) and went into a bay in Hawaii and was seen floating in the waters of Kaneohe Bay.

Local reports have said that the huge US Navy P-8A plane missed its mark when it was trying to land at a US Marines base, which is 10 miles away from Honolulu. This aircraft is often used to hunt for submarines and reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.

As quoted by The Associated Press, spokesperson Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department said on Monday that when the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department reached the site, military officials gave details about those who were onboard.

A total of nine people were on board. The military official said that all made it safely to shore with no injuries as they swam back.

As quoted by the news agency, spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

He said, "It sounds like all parties involved were rescued."

What could have happened?

As quoted by Daily Mail, an aircraft expert Peter Forman said the runway in Kaneohe is shorter than usual. He stated that bad weather and Kona winds may also have led to the accident.

"The pilot probably didn't put the plane down exactly where he wanted to on the runway," he told Hawaii News Now.

"It's probably a combination of all those factors put together," he added.

Images from the site, which were taken by a witness, were shared on social media forums. They showed the plane floating just offshore.

Reports said that the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a downed aircraft shortly after 2:00 pm (local time), spokesperson Malcolm K Medrano said in an email.

Thomas Vaughan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Honolulu, said that it was cloudy and rainy at the time and visibility was about 1.6 kilometres.