British Airways cooked up armed robbery story to cover up drugs and alcohol-fuelled night

British Airways crew members have been accused of cooking up an armed robbery in Rio de Janeiro to cover up a wild night of drugs and alcohol, The Independent, citing Brazilian police.

The report stated that the passengers were stuck in the Brazilian city for 24 hours after three workers reported being "too traumatised to work" after a robbery on Sep 5.

British Airways was reportedly forced to postpone flight BA248 back to Heathrow Airport for 24 hours since the crew was not scheduled to work the next day.

They have apparently been accused of "inventing" the armed robbery so that they won't get punished by the bosses because their stories were inconsistent.

While speaking about the probe, the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro told the media outlet that three cabin crew members lied about being the victims in their official testimonies.

The Brazilian officials, just one of the offences described by the trio occurred, and that the group proceeded to an abandoned petrol station near a Rio settlement to take drugs.

As quoted, the police said: "After field investigation and intelligence work, data crossing and image analysis, the Special Tourism Support Delegation (Deat) found that three flight attendants from an English company, who reported having been robbed in September this year lied in their testimony when recording the incident."