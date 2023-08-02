Watch | Floods in China flip cars, submerge Chinese capital's roads

The incessant rain in and around China's capital Beijing has so far killed at least 20 people and an unspecified number of people remain missing at the time of filing this report. During the ongoing spell of disastrous rainfall in the region, the visuals showing dramatic moments from the flood have gone viral on social media.

One of the viral videos show the visuals of flood in western Beijing recorded from a high-speed train.

"There are many mountainous areas in Mentougou District in the west of Beijing, and heavy rains have brought huge floods.

Also read | Roads turn into rivers as torrential rains and floods slam Beijing



Beijing Daxing Airport is downstream of it," a user by the handle 'Trip In China' posted on 'X', the rebranded version of Twitter.

The flood in western Beijing seen on the high-speed train.

There are many mountainous areas in Mentougou District in the west of Beijing, and heavy rains have brought huge floods.

Beijing Daxing Airport is downstream of it. pic.twitter.com/7dhnDxMIcz — Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) August 1, 2023 ×

People reacted with expressions of shock to the visuals of rampaging floods in and around the Chinese capital.

"Shocking to see. There are so many low lying areas around the world and when you get a years rain in a few days, nothing can stop it. The intensity of natural disasters are definitely getting worse," wrote a user.

Another video showed gripping moments after a person's car got flipped over by the flash flood.

Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in the nearby cities of Tianjin and Zhuozhou, Associated Press reported.

The severity of the flood has taken Beijing residents by shock and surprise this year. The Chinese capital usually has dry summers but this year, Beijing witnessed a stretch of record-breaking heat .

WATCH WION LIVE HERE