Watch: Far from home, Antarctic's Adélie penguin lands in New Zealand after rare journey

In a rare incident, an Antarctic penguin seems to have travelled around 3,000 km of icy waters to reach south-eastern coastline of New Zealand. The animal is a long way from home.

Affectionately named 'Pingu' by locals, the Adélie penguin was spotted looking somewhat lost at Birdlings Flat. The area is a small settlement on New Zealand’s South Island.

Also Read: Night out? Grizzly bear, four cubs take a stroll through Wyoming town in US

Till now, it is only the third incident when a live Adélie penguin has made it to New Zealand. This species of penguins lives on the Antarctic peninsula.

The penguin's arrival is also a testimony of the fact that the birds face several threats from changed habitats, warming waters and increased competition over food supplies.

The locals called Thomas Stracke of Christchurch Penguin Rehabilitation after witnessing that the penguin was not getting in the water and could be vulnerable to dogs.

Also Read: Something's not fishy? Subway's tuna sandwich lawsuit is back

Stracke was also shocked to find an Adélie penguin when he arrived with a vet. “Apart from being a bit starving and severely dehydrated, he was actually not too bad, so we gave him some fluids and some fish smoothie,” Stracke said.

The penguin was later released into a bay on the banks’ peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies)