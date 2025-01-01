Tesla CEO Elon Musk celebrated New Year's Eve with US President-elect Donald Trump at his private Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisment

A video has been going viral showing Musk dancing with his son X, carrying him on his shoulders. He is also seen with Trump, both of them wearing black suits and celebrating New Year's Eve together.

Also read: Elon Musk changes name on X; call him 'Kekius Maximus' now

American commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson shared the video on X, saying, "President Trump, Elon Musk, and Musk’s son X are celebrating New Year’s Eve together at Mar-a-Lago."

Advertisment

Elon’s son X is living it up at Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s celebration🤣

pic.twitter.com/ZdnH9iWMIU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2025

Musk, in the video, is seen holding his son X and grooving to the music at the New Year's Eve party.

The US President-elect is also seen in the video, along with Musk, holding his phone, speaking with someone.

Advertisment

Netizens react

After the video went viral, people reacted to it, saying, "glorious to see these amazing heroes hanging out together to celebrate the coming new year."

Another user questioned, "Where are all of Elon's other kids?"

Also read: Musk is living in a lavish cottage only a few feet away from Trump

One of the users also said, "Another best thing that happened in 2024 was that Trump and Musk became best friends!"

Trump invites Musk

Earlier this week, Trump invited billionaire Musk to his private Florida resort through a post on Truth Social.

"When are you coming to the centre of the universe – Mar-a-Lago – Bill Gates asked to come tonight. New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!," the post read.

Recently, Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, referred to Musk as “achieving uncle status” due to his frequent presence at the resort.

Also read: Trump says Musk 'not gonna be president,' vows to make 'male and female' the only two legal genders in US

Mar-a-Lago has turned out to be a central and key venue for the president-elect's political and social gatherings. He has been hosting festive occasions, as well as policy discussions at his resort.

Earlier, Trump invited Mark Zuckerberg for the Thanksgiving dinner.

(With inputs from agencies)