Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has once again created buzz on the internet as he changed his name on his social media platform X from Elon Musk to "Kekius Maximus." He even changed his profile photo and replaced it with the 'Pepe the Frog' meme. The photo showed 'Pepe the Frog' wearing an armour of gold and holding a video game controller.

'Pepe the Frog' is the image of the frog that has been circulating on the internet for a long time and represents humour and sarcasm. 'Kekius Maximus' is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token operating on multiple blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana. It has emerged as a prominent entity recently in the crypto market and has been attracting the attention of investors and crypto enthusiasts.

Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE pic.twitter.com/Cg5ttuqjvX — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) December 31, 2024

Musk further posted on X saying, "Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE."

When it comes to cryptocurrency, Musk is a big name, especially after he was picked by incoming US president Donald Trump to lead a newly formed department named 'Department of Government Efficiency' (DOGE). DOGE was first proposed by Musk and was championed by Trump as a way to cut down on government bureaucracy. The name of the department, "DOGE" was inspired by the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which is often touted by the X owner.

He has been an advocate of cryptocurrencies and has always been a part of the meme culture on the internet. Although it is not yet clear why he chose the name, it has sparked speculations about his interest in the KEKIUS toke.

Well, this is not the first time Musk changed the name of the social media platform. On January 26, 2023, Musk said, "Changed my name to Mr Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back".

Musk and his online saga

Musk has been a fun and playful persona on the internet, always engaged in one or the other silly, funny, or controversial stuff.

His influence has grown a lot after the US presidential election campaign and Trump's win to the White House.

