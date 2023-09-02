Watch | Bodycam captures police fatally shooting pregnant Black woman in Ohio

The police authorities in Ohio, United States shared bodycam footage in which an officer can be clearly seen fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman.



Ta'Kiya Young, aged 21, lost her life on August 24 when she was shot by a police officer while she was in her car outside a Kroger grocery store in Blendon Township, which is a suburb of Columbus.



In the footage, officers can be seen trying to question the woman for her alleged shoplifting. In the video which was released on Friday, one officer is standing in front of her car and directly firing towards her as she tries to drive in his direction.



The two officers were seen interacting with Young for almost a minute before shooting the gun towards her. One officer can be seen standing at her car's door and continuously asking her to "get out of the car".

ALSO READ | Shooting suspect among two killed, three injured after shooting in Texas

"For what?" responded the woman twice, further saying, "I'm not going to do that." One police officer, who is present in front of the car and has placed his left hand on the hood, takes out the gun from the other hand.



"Are you going to shoot me?" the woman says moments before the shot is fired at her and the officer quickly moves away from the path of the car. Officers can then be seen breaking the car's window after it rolls into the brick wall near the store's entrance.

Police fail to save the mother and her unborn child

The police officers claimed that they tried to perform medical aid, however, they failed to save the mother of two and her unborn child after the shooting.



"This was a tragedy. Ms Young's family is understandably very upset and grieving," said Blendon Police Chief John Belford in a statement on Friday. "While none of us can fully understand the depths of their pain, all of us can remember them in our prayers and give them the time and space to deal with this heartbreaking turn of events,” he added.

WATCH | US: 3 people killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Florida

Both the officers seen in the video, who have not been identified, were placed on administrative leave after the incident of shooting. The officer who was present near the window of the car came back to duty, however, the one who fired a shot at her remains on leave.



The family of Young first saw the video before it was released on Friday. The family, in a statement, said that the shooting "is clearly a criminal act" and was "avoidable".



Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked by the Blendon Township police department to investigate the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.