Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin suffered a major setback on Thursday (May 28) after its New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test at Cape Canaveral in Florida, sending a huge fireball into the sky. The latest setback has triggered fresh questions about the future of the company's flagship launch vehicle. The explosion occurred during what Blue Origin described as a routine "hotfire test" of the rocket, a critical pre-launch procedure in which engines are ignited while the vehicle remains secured to the launch pad. "We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test," said the company in a brief statement posted to X, adding that "all personnel have been accounted for."

Dramatic videos show massive fireball

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Dramatic videos circulating online showed smoke billowing from beneath the rocket moments before it erupted into a massive explosion, engulfing the launch pad in flames.

The company did not immediately disclose the extent of damage to the rocket or launch infrastructure. The incident drew an immediate response from Florida Congressman Mike Haridopolos, whose district includes Cape Canaveral. He said he had been in contact with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman following the explosion.

"I am grateful there were no reported injuries and thankful for the first responders, engineers, and launch crews who acted quickly," Haridopolos wrote on X.

Another setback for Bezos' New Glenn programme

The blast marks another blow for Blue Origin's ambitious New Glenn programme, which is designed to compete directly with SpaceX's Falcon Heavy and Starship systems in the commercial launch market.

Named after pioneering astronaut John Glenn, the heavy-lift rocket is central to Blue Origin's plans to become a major player in satellite launches, lunar missions and deep-space exploration.