/TMC leader’s ‘buried cash’ scandal explodes in Bengal; police recover over 20 million from Dipankar Bhattacharya's farmland

A massive political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after police recovered bags stuffed with cash allegedly buried beneath farmland linked to arrested Trinamool Congress leader Dipankar Bhattacharya in North 24 Parganas district. The cash pile recovery happened during a late-night digging operation near Bhattacharya’s farmhouse in Batuldanga after investigators allegedly received fresh information during interrogation.

Over 20 million recovered

According to reports, police have recovered ₹22.4 million buried in the field. Visuals from the spot showed police officers carrying trolley bags and sacks packed with bundles of ₹500 notes from a jute field adjacent to the farmhouse.

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Investigators reportedly recovered four trolley bags and one large sack hidden underground.

Scandal deepens

The scandal has rapidly widened because just two days earlier, police had already seized nearly ₹8 million in cash from Bhattacharya at the time of his arrest from a hotel.

Bhattacharya, who serves as chairman of Baduria Municipality, is facing corruption and extortion allegations linked to government schemes and local businesses.

Police officials said the latest recovery was made after Bhattacharya allegedly identified specific locations in the farmland where cash had been hidden beneath the soil.

Drone surveillance was also reportedly used during the search operation to scan nearby fields for more hidden material.

Stealing from the poor?

Earlier, police recovered around 4,000 government tarpaulins from locations linked to Bhattacharya. The relief material was allegedly meant for families affected by natural disasters.

Residents in the area claimed supplies meant for poor families were being illegally stored instead of distributed.

Locals also alleged suspicious late-night activity near a local TMC office, including vehicles allegedly moving materials while documents were being burned outside the premises.

Charges against Bhattacharya

The investigation now centres around two key allegations against Bhattacharya.

One relates to alleged commission-taking linked to the "Banglar Bari" housing scheme that was launched under the previous Trinamool government. The second involves accusations of extortion from traders and residents in Baduria.