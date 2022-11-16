WATCH | Baby elephant says hello as Kenyan journalist reports on wildlife conservation

A Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda received an uninvited guest on camera while he was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in southern Kenya.

In his reporting, Kaunda was speaking on conservation of wildlife species. The video shows him standing among baby elephants. Despite surrounded by the wildlife creatures Kaunda appears to be at ease during his reportage.

Kaunda was reporting for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after.

What comes next has set social media abuzz with animal lovers leaving positive comments to the viral video. Suddenly, the baby elephant in the background started to tap on Kaunda's shoulder. It comes up from behind the journalist and put his trunk on his shoulder and face.

Taking a step ahead with Kaunda, who was seemingly calm, the elephant slowly moves his trunk to run it over the journalist's face and poking his nose.

By this time, the video shows the Kenyan journalist and his cameraperson bursting into laughter.

This is not the first time when animals have been caught on camera interrupting humans, especially during the COVID pandemic when they had to work from home.

Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was interrupted by his golden retriever while filming the evening forecast. CBS reporter Kim Powell was reporting the news from her home computer when her cat also walked right through the shot.

