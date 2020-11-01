Watch: Ant Man star Paul Rudd offers cookies to early voters of US election

The United States voters are making history as more than 90 million people have already for their candidates — among the Republican candidate and current President Donald Trump and his Democrat rival and former Vice President Joe Biden — with less than three days before the election day.

To support and encourage the people opting to vote early, the 'Ant Man' star Paul Rudd took to streets with blueberry-and-cream cookies in hand and offered them to the voters standing in long queues waiting for their turn to cast ballots.

"I want to say thank you for coming out and doing your part and voting," he can be heard saying in one of the videos posted on the social media platform, Twitter. The video started surfacing after an American drummer Brian Rosenworcel, posted a video of Rudd offering cookies to voters.

Rosenworel said he assumed Rudd was there to cast his ballot, but then Rudd started handing out cookies and he said everyone was shocked as well as excited to see him handing out cookies to people who were waiting in the queue to vote in rains. "I was standing in line and I thought Paul was just there to vote, but then he starts handing out cookies to people in line. And he waited to greet people as they exited to say thanks for voting in the rain," Rosenworel told reporters.

His tweet was also spotted by Ellen DeGeneres who commented, "He might actually be the world’s most perfect man."

He might actually be the world's most perfect man. — Ellen DeGeneres

Rosenworel also joked about how Rudd made sure everyone was happy with the cookie offered to them. "He looked me in the eye and made sure I was cool with my cookie choice before he moved on," he jokingly commented.

Several other onlookers posted images and videos on Twitter. Here are a few of them:

i love paul rudd with my entire heart and soul.

This morning I voted early for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris at @barclayscenter in Brooklyn and then Paul Rudd gave me a cookie. He tried to trick me into choosing a corn cookie over a blueberry cookie (no dice). Otherwise a very nice guy! #VoteEarly #BidenHarris2020

Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to early voters voting in the rain @ Barclay's Center. I like him x100 more. Go #VOTE! #VoteEarly #VoteHimOut2020

Barclays Center also tweeted out pictures from their voting centre where Rudd was seen gracing his fans with photos. "Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK," the tweet read.