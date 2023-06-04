WATCH: Ameca, lifelike humanoid robot masters facial expressions with eerie precision

Engineered Arts, a UK-based company, has developed a humanoid robot named Ameca that possesses remarkable abilities. This advanced robot can detect sounds, recognize speech in multiple languages, and express emotions through its lifelike facial movements. Its conversational skills are so natural that it resembles interacting with a human being.

Dubbed the "Future Face of Robotics" by Engineered Arts, Ameca's human-like appearance can be quite unsettling to some. Its facial expressions, particularly its smiles, are one of the most eerie aspects but also truly impressive at the same time.

It is fascinating to see how robotic technology has progressed to the point where such a wide range of human facial expressions can be achieved. As the pinnacle of human-robotics technology, it stands as the world's most advanced humanoid robot.

Specifically designed as a platform for future robotics development, Ameca is an ideal candidate for human-robot interactions.

Ameca's artificial intelligence and machine learning systems can be tested and refined using the powerful Tritium robot operating system. Its hardware is a product of Engineered Arts' own research in humanoid robotics and is built upon advanced Mesmer technology. Meet Ameca, the AI-powered robot who uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT to respond to any question you might have.



In addition to their role as a development platform, these robots can captivate customers and visitors at events or attractions. Engineered Arts ensures the reliability of their robots, building them to withstand real-world usage rather than just laboratory environments.

The modular architecture of Ameca allows for future physical and software upgrades, enhancing its capabilities without the need for purchasing an entirely new robot. 40th IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation Ameca was showcased among hundreds of robots at the 40th IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2023). ICRA served as a platform for showcasing Ameca and other cutting-edge robotic technologies. Held in the UK for the first time, the event brought together renowned academics, researchers, and industry representatives in the field of robotics and automation.

The event spanned from May 29 to June 2, covering a wide range of topics, from autonomous vehicles to nanorobots and surgical robots. The packed workshop rooms hosted engaging seminars, poster sessions, and panel discussions, making it an enriching experience for attendees.