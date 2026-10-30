/WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed turns Trump's insult into savage Epstein challenge: ‘Metal detector for me, lie detector for you’

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has thrown Trump's own words back at him, offering to walk through a metal detector if the president will sit for a lie detector. "I'll go through a metal detector if you'll sit for a lie detector... My first question, Epstein. Second question, did you win the 2020 election?" El-Sayed said in response to Trump's comment that the candidate should go through metal detectors if elected.

The sharp retort caps a week in which Trump has repeatedly attacked El-Sayed, a Democrat who could make history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

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Trump's 'metal detector' remark

On Sunday (Oct 25), at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, Trump compared US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed to 9/11 attackers. Likening voting against the Democrat to the actions of Michigan native ​Todd Beamer and others who fought back against the Flight 93 hijackers, the POTUS said, "Twenty-five years later, Michigan needs to stand up and fight, just like Todd did, to stop a jihadist from walking into ​the Capitol."

Trump added that if El-Sayed wins, "he would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go in the Senate."

POTUS calls El-Sayed's Black and Jewish voters 'crazy'

More recently, on Thursday (Oct 29) during a rally in South Carolina, Trump criticised El-Sayed' voters, singling out Black and Jewish voters who support him, and labelling them "crazy."

"When we find some of the things he said were horrible, if you're Black or if you're Jewish, and if you vote for Abdul, you're crazy. Okay, you're crazy," Trump said at the rally. "You're crazy anyway," he added of El-Sayed's supporters.

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