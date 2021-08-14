Washington state confirms first live ‘murder hornet’ sighting of 2021

Washington state has confirmed its second “murder hornet” sighting of 2021.

As per a statement released by the Washington state department of agriculture, this is the first report of a live Asian giant hornet in the state this year.

"The report included a photograph of an Asian giant hornet attacking a paper wasp nest in a rural area east of Blaine, about 2 miles from where WSDA eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States last October", read the statement.

This comes after two months scientists found a dead hornet north of Seattle, marking the first murder hornet found in the US this year.

Sven Spichiger, WSDA’s managing entomologist said, "This hornet is exhibiting the same behaviour we saw last year – attacking paper wasp nests".

He added, "If you have paper wasp nests on your property and live in the area, keep an eye on them and report any Asian giant hornets you see. Note the direction they fly off to as well".