Rescue efforts are in progress in the Potomac River after a midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. At least 30 bodies have been recovered so far, The Guardian reported, citing local media reports.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted the difficulties of the ongoing operation. Around 300 first responders are facing harsh conditions, including darkness, strong winds, and cold temperatures.

“Our fire department, DC Fire and EMS, supported by fire and police departments from across the metropolitan region, are executing a rescue operation in the Potomac River,” Bowser said.

“They are working diligently in very dark, cold conditions—cold water—to execute this rescue operation,” she added.

She added that American Airlines officials had briefed her team and that company representatives were on their way to Washington. Airline officials are also in touch with the victims’ families at the airport.

Press briefing scheduled for 12:30 GMT

A press briefing is scheduled for 7:30 am (12:30 GMT) at Reagan Washington National Airport, where Bowser will provide further updates.

DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said, “Currently, about 300 responders are working throughout the region, including the US Coast Guard."

“The water that we're operating in is about eight feet deep. There is wind. There are pieces of ice out there. So it's just dangerous and hard to work in,” Donnelly added.

(With inputs from agencies)