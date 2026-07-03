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Was France President Macron seen kneeling before Thailand's King? Here's the truth

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 14:01 IST
Was France President Macron seen kneeling before Thailand's King? Here's the truth

Thailand has dismissed as fake an AI-generated image of Macron Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Thailand has dismissed as fake an AI-generated image claiming French President Emmanuel Macron knelt before King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The episode comes amid growing scrutiny of AI-generated content, as Donald Trump continues sharing AI-made videos and images of himself on Truth Social.

A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron kneeling before the Thailand's king during his state visit to Paris this week has gone viral on internet causing major uproar. As the controversy broke out, Thailand's Foreign Ministry clarified that the video is AI-generated. King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida was on their first official trip to France making it historic as it was the first official visit by a Thai monarch to France since 1960. Both countries marked the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations.

What the AI picture showed?

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According to Thai media, the presented the 73-year-old king was presented with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour — France's highest award and and Queen Suthida was given with the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit. The AI picture showed Macron kneeling infront of the King as he presented the honour during the state dinner at the presidential palace. A Thai-language Facebook post showing the image garnered more than 40,000 likes and more than 2,000 shares within 24 hours. One commenter on the post said: “I'm so happy and deeply touched that France, a country far wealthier and more developed than ours, still places such importance on our country.”

WION ran the image via OpenAI's image verification tool and it showed it was “generated with OpenAI tools.” AFP compared the outfit worn by the woman resembling Queen Suthida in the online post with AFP pictures of the queen taken during the state visit, and found key differences. There were also no images of Macron kneeling before the king in official photographs published by Thailand's foreign ministry of the leaders at the decoration ceremony and state dinner.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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