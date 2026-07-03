/Was France President Macron seen kneeling before Thailand's King? Here's the truth

A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron kneeling before the Thailand's king during his state visit to Paris this week has gone viral on internet causing major uproar. As the controversy broke out, Thailand's Foreign Ministry clarified that the video is AI-generated. King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida was on their first official trip to France making it historic as it was the first official visit by a Thai monarch to France since 1960. Both countries marked the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations.

What the AI picture showed?

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According to Thai media, the presented the 73-year-old king was presented with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour — France's highest award and and Queen Suthida was given with the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit. The AI picture showed Macron kneeling infront of the King as he presented the honour during the state dinner at the presidential palace. A Thai-language Facebook post showing the image garnered more than 40,000 likes and more than 2,000 shares within 24 hours. One commenter on the post said: “I'm so happy and deeply touched that France, a country far wealthier and more developed than ours, still places such importance on our country.”