Walking in women's shoes: Tokyo firm's male employees given simulated menstrual pain. HERE'S HOW they felt

It's easy to dismiss experiences that we haven't personally encountered, but moments like these allow us to step into someone else's shoes, if only for a brief moment. Men's encounter with the "Perionoid" device in Japan's Tokyo provided them with a newfound respect for the resilience of women everywhere.

One day before International Women's Day (Mar 8), male employees at a telecommunications firm in Tokyo participated in a unique exercise aimed at fostering empathy towards their female colleagues.

On International Women's Day, it's crucial to acknowledge issues that affect women's well-being, including menstrual pain, also known as dysmenorrhea, a common yet often overlooked aspect of women's health that can impact daily life and productivity.

At an event hosted by EXEO Group, workers underwent a simulated experience of menstrual pain using a device called "perionoid." This device sent electric signals to induce cramping sensations in the lower stomach muscles.

"I couldn't move. It hurt to the point where I couldn't stand," shared 26-year-old Masaya Shibasaki, while reportedly speaking on his experience with the device. Shibasaki's sentiments echoed the newfound understanding many participants gained.

"I now understand women have to work while fighting this pain every month. It's actually amazing how women can do that. I really respect them," he added.

EXEO Group, with its predominantly (over 90 percent) male workforce is aiming to cultivate a more supportive environment for its female employees, particularly concerning menstrual leave.

While Japanese law mandates companies to grant menstrual leave to women, it's often underutilised, with many women opting not to take it due to various reasons.

Watch | PM Modi cuts cooking gas cylinder price by 100 rupees, weeks before polls × "We hope those who experienced (menstrual pain) today go back to their workplace and speak about how they felt, and spread their understanding," remarked EXEO public relations officer Maki Ogura, while highlighting the importance of empathy and dialogue in creating a more inclusive workplace culture.

Notably, menstrual pain is not just a monthly inconvenience. It can be debilitating and interfere with daily activities, work, and social engagements. Despite its prevalence, menstrual pain is often stigmatised or dismissed as a normal part of being a woman, leading to inadequate recognition and treatment.

On International Women's Day, many such firms raise awareness about menstrual pain and advocate for equitable access to healthcare, support, and resources for all individuals experiencing menstrual discomfort.