'Wake-up call': More than 100 million people forcibly displaced in the world

The United Nations on Monday (May 23) released an alarming figure to highlight the massive impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. As per the latest data, the war has pushed the number of forcibly displaced people around the world above 100 million for the first time.

The staggering 100 million figure amounts to more than one per cent of the global population. The figure combines asylum-seekers, as well as more than 50 million people displaced inside their own countries.

In a statement, the UN Refugee Agency said: "The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has now crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts."

ALSO READ | US President Joe Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade initiative

A milestone we hoped we’d never have to mark.

100 million people have now fled their homes.#ForcedToFlee pic.twitter.com/kfUlSgwqrX — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) May 23, 2022 ×

By the end of 2021, the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide was reaching 90 million. The numbers are increased after the new waves of "violence or protracted conflict" in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The latest data from UNHCR revealed that the Ukraine war, which began on February 24 when Russia announced a military invasion, led to the displacement of 8 million within the country this year. Apart from that, more than 6 million refugee movements from Ukraine have been registered.

ALSO READ | Quad Summit 2022: Japanese kid's fluent Hindi impresses Indian PM Narendra Modi, watch his reaction

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said, "One hundred million is a stark figure – sobering and alarming in equal measure. It's a record that should never have been set. This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.