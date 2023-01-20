ugc_banner

Vietnam: Rescue workers pull out body of 10-year-old boy from shaft of concrete pillar

Hanoi, VietnamEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

File photo of rescuers at the site where the 10-year-old boy fell was trapped. Photograph:(AFP)

From soldiers to engineering experts, hundreds of rescue workers were deployed to the site in Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta, but all the efforts went in vain

The body of a 10-year-old boy, who fell into a 35-metre deep hole on a construction site in Vietnam, was pulled by rescuers, state media said Friday (January 20). Earlier this month, the boy, identified as Thai Ly Hao Nam, fell into the shaft of a hollow concrete pillar which was just 25 centimetres wide. 

Previous reports had mentioned that the pillar was part of a new bridge being built in the southern Dong Thap province. One rescuer had said that the boy was believed to be looking for scrap metal when he fell into the narrow shaft. 

From soldiers to engineering experts, hundreds of rescue workers were deployed to the site in Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta. But all the efforts went in vain as after four days, the authorities declared him dead. They also said that retrieving his body would be a "very difficult task". 

The VNExpress news site reported that early on Friday the boy's body  was brought to the ground after rescuers went to a depth of 25 metres. The experts used specialised equipment to bring him up. 

Vice chairman of the provincial committee Doan Tan Buu said Friday: "The rescue lasted a very long time. As there was soil surrounding the pillar... the boy's body was intact." 

