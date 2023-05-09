Video | UK police shot dead two dogs, tasered man in front of screaming witnesses

A disturbing video of the Metropolitan Police making rounds on social media where they are seen tasering a man and shooting two dogs in front of screaming witnesses next to a canal in east London’s Limehouse, United Kingdom. The incident took place on Sunday (May 7) and the police department has since released a statement defending its officers.

What happened?

The footage shows officers pursuing a man holding the two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse when there seemed to be some exchange before the police personnel can be heard telling the owner they need to assess the dogs and him, as when the man shouts back, “Leave them (the dogs) alone”.

The dogs can be seen barking at several armed policemen as the man turned to walk away from the officers. According to media reports citing the footage the man was then pursued by seven officers who told him to come back, it was when he turned back that the dogs were running towards the officers and were held back by their leads.



(Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video.) Warning: Distressing Footage. The Met Police are not fit for purpose. We are living in a fascist state. The Met needs to be disbanded. We need a general election now... There had to be a way of containing these the dogs. #Limehouse #TowerHamlets #EastLondon #London @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/o4YWYgwg9E — Patty Mudd #FBPE #GTTO 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 #Rejoin (@PattyMudJnr) May 8, 2023 × Subsequently, the situation seemingly became heated and the man was tasered to the floor and the animals were shot dead. A report by the British newspaper, Evening Standard, said people in the buildings around the canal could be heard screaming from their balconies as the first animal was shot, where one resident also yelled, “why did you shoot the dog?”

What did the police say?

Addressing the incident, officials said, police officers, “have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused”. The Met later also released a statement which said, “Police were called just after 5 pm (local time) on Sunday, May 7 to a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.”

It added, “Officers attended the location where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them. A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control, and assault offences. He has been taken into police custody. A Taser was discharged by police.”

The police also confirmed that no person was taken to the hospital. “Both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene. This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused.” They further indicated that the Met's “directorate of professional standards will review the circumstances of the incident.”





