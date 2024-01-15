Video | Cyclone Belal: France’s Reunion island declares highest weather emergency, one killed

The French island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean issued its maximum-level cyclone alert, on Monday (Jan 15) morning urging citizens to stay indoors, cut power, and not use tap water placing hundreds of thousands of people under a strict lockdown as Cyclone Belal ripped through the territory. The storm has also caused the death of one person, according to AFP.

Highest weather emergency

On Monday, Cyclone Belal hit Reunion, one of France’s overseas territories in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar is said to be moving in from the northwest packing “extreme winds,” according to Meteo-France.

“The eye of the storm is passing over the Reunion Island, starting from the northern part,” said France’s weather agency, in its recent update.

Prefect Jerome Filippini, the island’s top Paris-appointed official, told France Inter, a major French public radio channel, that the initial damage was still moderate. He added, “one homeless person who had not taken shelter” died as a result of the storm in the resort village of Saint-Gilles.

The winds due to the storm could exceed 250 kilometres per hour in the highlands prompting the officials to place the island’s 870,000 inhabitants, including the emergency services, on strict lockdown.

“Take refuge in the safest room of your homes,” the local prefect’s office said on social media. The statement added, “Do not go out on whatever pretext, even if the weather is calm. This is probably the eye of the cyclone.” 🇷🇪 [ LA RÉUNION ]



Le cyclone #Belal va toucher l’île. Il n’est plus prévu de s’intensifier au stade de “cyclone tropical intense”. Il reste très dangereux ! Alerte violette en cours.



Les vents à La Montagne, Saint-Denis



(15/01/24 📹 via X_otik)pic.twitter.com/RgLcAtHYht — Alexandre (@alex_le_bars) January 15, 2024 × In line with the so-called violet alert, which is France’s most serious, residents are not allowed to leave their bases from 6:00 am (local time). Cyclonic sea waves of up to 12-15 metres are also expected, according to Meteo-France.

Many took to social media, on Monday morning to post images and videos of the cyclone. However, the damage caused due to the heavy winds and rainfall was not immediately clear.

Mauritius braces for Cyclone Belal

Cyclone Belal “is now heading towards Mauritius,” said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Africa, the world’s largest humanitarian network, in a post on X, on Monday (Jan 15).

The humanitarian organisation also shared images of the flood-hit capital city of Port Louis, adding “Mauritius Red Cross stands ready to assist local authorities.” Triggering the highest alert, cyclone #Belal hit La Réunion today, resulting in 1 fatality & temporary displacement of 636 people. As #Belal is now heading towards Mauritius, Port-Louis is affected by floods (in pics). Mauritius Red Cross stands ready to assist local authorities. pic.twitter.com/vitpnholQJ — IFRC Africa (@IFRCAfrica) January 15, 2024 × Mauritius was also bracing for what the officials of the island nation have described as “dangerously approaching” cyclone Belal after hitting the French overseas territory.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services have issued a warning level three – out of four – for the cyclone and urged the people to stay in a safe place, with “torrential rain conditions” expected in the coming hours.

“On this trajectory, Belal is dangerously approaching Mauritius and it represents a threat for Mauritius,” said the meteorological office, in a statement.

It added, “The radius of cyclonic winds is likely to cross the southern part of the island and Belal is expected to pass closer to the south of the island early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.”