/Venezuela earthquake: Drone footage shows extent of damage caused by twin quakes

A harrowing drone footage from the deadly twin earthquakes that caused devastation across Venezuela has surfaced. The video reveals the extent of damage and destruction caused by the quakes that killed at least 1,450, as tens of thousands of people remain missing. On June 24, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck within a minute of each other, resulting in widespread destruction and flattening neighbourhoods. Rescuers continue to race against time as they attempt to locate survivors trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings.

On Sunday (Jun 28), acting president Delcy Rodriguez said that search and rescue operations were ongoing and would continue. Constant aftershocks have been striking the region, making rescue efforts even more challenging. Emergency responders remain deployed across the country, where thousands of people are still missing, and many families remain displaced.

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“We recovered people alive today. Therefore, the rescue operations will not be suspended,” she said. She also announced that the schools in the country would remain closed for another week.

According to the government, electricity has been restored to about 75 per cent of La Guaira, while water services have reached 68 per cent of the state and around 90 per cent of roads are now accessible.

Death toll rises

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said that 1,450 people have lost their lives in the disaster, while 3,150 were injured and 12,721 were evacuated. He added that 774 buildings were damaged, 189 of which were entirely collapsed.

“We are in critical hours, crucial hours,” he said.

Reports from local authorities indicate morgues are struggling to manage the growing number of victims. Additional forensic teams have been deployed to assist with identification efforts, while officials continue to monitor the situation as recovery operations enter a critical phase.