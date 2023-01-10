Vatican reopens probe into teenager who went missing in 1983 following Netflix documentary

The Vatican has reopened a probe into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a case that gripped Italy for 40 years. The investigation has been reopened by Alessandro Diddi, Vatican's promoter of justice, after many requests from Emanuela's brother, Pietro, who has been relentlessly campaigning to discover the truth behind his sister's disappearance, LaPresse reported. Diddi confirmed the reopening of the case. He said, "all files, documents, reports, information and testimonies” connected to the case would be re-examined in order to clarify an array of questions and “leave no stone unturned."



Emanuela was 15 when she suddenly disappeared on June 22, 1983, while she was coming home after her flute lessons. The case till now triggered many theories, including the one where many believe that she was kidnapped by a gang to blackmail the Vatican to release Mehmet Ali Agca, who was jailed in 1981 for his attempt to kill Pope John Paul II. However, no concrete answers have been answered, Guardian reported.

Laura Sgro, Orlandi's family lawyer said that they found out about the investigation through the media and are happy with the intention of the investigation and hope that this time it will provide concrete answers.



The investigation will furthermore focus on the case of Mirella Gregori, who was also 15 when she disappeared, weeks before Orlandi, after she told her mom that she was going on a date.

The inquiry comes a few months after the release of a documentary on Netflix named Vatican Girl that explores theories surrounding the Orlandi case. In the most recent claim, Orlandi's childhood friend interviewed in the documentary said that teenager was molested by 'someone who was close to the pope, who was John Paul II.'



Another theory revealed that she was taken to London, where she lived for years in a hostel where expenses were funded by the Vatican. According to theory, Orlandi died in London and her body was sent back to Rome and was buried back in the Vatican.



After this in 2019, two tombs in the Vatican were exhumed and reopened after the tiff around Emanuela's body might have been buried, but no human remains were found.

(With inputs from agencies)