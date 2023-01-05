Canada: Police reveal identity of Penticton murder victim, he was an Indo-Canadian

The identity of a victim who was fatally attacked in a Canadian town, in British Columbia, has been revealed. The authorities said that the male victim was a 61-year-old Indo-Canadian, named Tejinder Singh Randhawa.

As per reports, Randhawa was stabbed in Penticton on December 17, but the police have now revealed the details of the incident. So far, the authorities have not made any arrests.

Citing eyewitnesses, the media reported that a male reportedly approached the victim and stabbed him multiple times when he was sitting in his vehicle.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Wednesday released a statement to reveal the identity of the victim.

WATCH | The India Story: Decoding India's G20 Presidency with Amitabh Kant

The statement said: "In our continued effort to advance this investigation, and with support from the victim’s family, RCMP have released his name."

Without providing further details of the case, Penticton RCMP spokesperson Const. James Grandy said in the release, "As previously stated, our investigation is progressing, and we’re confident in reassuring the public they're not at risk."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE