Washington, United States

A picture of US Vice President-elect JD Vance posing with his wife Usha’s extended Indian family has gone viral on social media. Vance has been previously involved in controversies surrounding racist remarks and jokes.

The picture clicked at a family Thanksgiving dinner shows Usha Vance’s large family, where Vance is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans with his son on his shoulders, while his wife is seen on the other end of the photograph with their daughter. The large family of about 21 members is gathered around a table in what appears to be a backyard of a house.

JD Vance at Thanksgiving -). Reminds me of the big fat Indian wedding…. pic.twitter.com/vzEjODMRZt — Asha Jadeja Motwani ???? (@ashajadeja325) December 2, 2024 ×

However, the date when this picture was clicked and where it was clicked remain unknown. The picture was shared on X, gaining millions of views, with some users saying, “Reminds me of the big fat Indian wedding.”

“If the right is racist, explain this Thanksgiving family picture of JD Vance?” wrote a user on X.

Another said, “His son is sitting on his shoulder in a pure Indian way.”

A third commented, “From the pictures, it seems like a classic Indian family gathering!”

Vance’s controversial Thanksgiving post

The Senator for Ohio earlier made a Thanksgiving post on X, sparking controversy. The post showed him as “Trump’s wife” in a reimagined version of the famous painting "Freedom From Want" by Norman Rockwell.

In the image posted by Vance, he is serving a Republican-dominated electoral map instead of a Thanksgiving turkey to the family on the dinner table. While President-elect Donald Trump, in the place of the father, is standing beside him.

While some joked at the post and shared other memes, some expressed their distaste for the to-be president and vice president of the US.

“Mr. Vice-President, WE LOVE YOUR HUMOR!!!” a user commented on the post.

Some others said, “You didn’t win NY! Because we know who is the best and it is by far not you two!” and “Everything about this is just WEIRD!”

