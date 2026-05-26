/‘Utterly baseless’: Qatar rejects claims it offered Iran $12 Billion for US peace deal

Qatar on Tuesday (May 26) firmly denied reports claiming that it had offered Iran $12 billion to secure a peace agreement with the United States to end the war. Calling the reports “utterly baseless”, Doha’s Foreign Ministry spokesman alleged attempts to derail the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in the region. This comes after a report claimed that Tehran is demanding the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen assets held in Qatar as a prerequisite for advancing negotiations with the United States, reported Iran International, citing sources in the know. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that Tehran’s negotiators were seeking the release of around $24 billion in frozen assets as part of the deal with the US.

In a post on X, Majed Al Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and official spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, said, “Reports claiming that the State of Qatar ‘offered’ $12 billion to Iran to ensure the conclusion of an agreement are utterly baseless and are being circulated by parties seeking to derail the agreement and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting stability in the region.”

“Qatar’s diplomatic efforts, which are conducted in coordination with regional partners, are well-known and transparent, and these narratives are nothing more than desperate attempts to tarnish the reputation of the State of Qatar as a reliable international player in the pursuit of peace,” he said.

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This came after Iran International reported that Iran is demanding the urgent release of $12 billion frozen in Qatar before advancing peace talks with the US. It added that the $12 billion is only the immediate tranche required to begin the diplomatic roadmap and is not the full amount Iran is seeking.

Iranian media reported that Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati travelled to Doha on Monday (May 25) for talks related to Iran’s frozen assets. According to IRIB, a Qatari delegation visited Tehran last week to discuss the issue.