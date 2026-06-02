/US weighs deploying nuclear weapons in more NATO states: Report

The United States is considering the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in additional European member states of the alliance NATO, according to the ‌Financial Times. US officials have indicated a willingness to explore additional deployments beyond the six countries that host nuclear-capable ​bombers.



The report said the proposal would involve expanding the number of countries hosting US dual-capable aircraft (DCA), which are designed to carry out both conventional and nuclear missions. However, it noted that any decision to broaden the existing nuclear-sharing arrangement is not expected in the immediate future.

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Poland and the Baltic states' interest in DCA bases

Countries along NATO's eastern flank, including Poland and the Baltic states, have reportedly expressed interest in hosting DCA bases. The discussions are said to be continuing within NATO channels. Meanwhile, the US Department of Defence, and NATO had not immediately responded to requests for comment.