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US weighs deploying nuclear weapons in more NATO states: Report

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 12:33 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 12:33 IST
US weighs deploying nuclear weapons in more NATO states: Report

Representative image. Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

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The US is considering deploying nuclear-capable aircraft to more European NATO allies, particularly along the eastern flank like Poland and the Baltic. No immediate decision is expected, and NATO has not yet commented.

The United States is considering the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in additional European member states of the alliance NATO, according to the ‌Financial Times. US officials have indicated a willingness to explore additional deployments beyond the six countries that host nuclear-capable ​bombers.


The report said the proposal would involve expanding the number of countries hosting US dual-capable aircraft (DCA), which are designed to carry out both conventional and nuclear missions. However, it noted that any decision to broaden the existing nuclear-sharing arrangement is not expected in the immediate future.

Also read: At least 9 killed as Russia launches major missile, drone assault on Ukraine

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Poland and the Baltic states' interest in DCA bases

Countries along NATO's eastern flank, including Poland and the Baltic states, have reportedly expressed interest in hosting DCA bases. The discussions are said to be continuing within NATO channels. Meanwhile, the US Department of Defence, and NATO had not immediately responded to requests for comment.


Elbridge ​Colby, Pentagon policy ​chief, has previously stated publicly that the US will continuously use its nuclear weapons ​in order to protect NATO members. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have heavily criticised European allies for ⁠not ​spending enough on their militaries ​and completely depending on the US for conventional defence.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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