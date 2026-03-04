/US using Iranian drones to strike Iran, CENTCOM chief says 'we took them, made them better...' — What he means

The commander of United States Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper, in a briefing about Operation Epic Fury, revealed that America is using drones designed on the Iranian model to hit back at the Islamic State. He also said that Iranian regime's ability to hit back is declining rapidly. Explaining about an important task force, he revealed that the US has formed a special drone task force named ‘Task Force Scorpion strike’ which has been deployed for the first time to launch “countless one-way attack drones.” He also said that these one-way drones are showing “massive effects.” The CENTCOM chief was referring to US LUCAS (Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System) - American one-way "kamikaze" drone - that are designed on the model of Iran’s Shahed-136.

In the briefing, he also said that the Iranian drones are ‘killer’ and have always spread terror in the region. Providing details on American ops in Iran, he said that US forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets with more than 2,000 munitions, using B-2 bombers and B-1 bombers that executed “uncontested surgical strikes against multiple missile facilities” and B-52 bomber force that “struck ballistic missile and command and control posts.”

"For the first time, US Central Command's drone Task Force, called Task Force Scorpion strike launched countless one way attack drones achieving massive effects. I'd like to point out these drones were originally an Iranian design. We took them back to America, made them better, and fired them right back at Iran," CENTCOM Commander said. "Our military objectives are crystal clear, and our people are executing an immensely complex and historic mission with relentless lethality, conviction, and professionalism. And we've just begun. But I have the utmost confidence that we, alongside our partners, will absolutely achieve our military objectives," he added.

What is Task Force Scorpion, a kamikaze drone unit?

Pentagon’s first drone unit, built for one-way strikes that can explode after hovering over a target were used against Iran after Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for military strikes. Earlier, reports stated that Task Force Scorpion, kamikaze drones, had been activated. These drones evolved from an experimental US Army drone unit.

Drones reverse-engineered from Iran’s Shahed-136 drones