US: Two more train derailments reported, this time from Washington and Arizona

Train derailments continue to be reported from the US, with two BNSF trains being the latest to be involved in a similar incident. The two trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday. The Washington state train spilled diesel fuel on tribal land along Puget Sound. No one was injured and the cause of the derailments is also not known yet.

The derailment in Washington happened on a berm along Padilla Bay. Around 5,000 gallons (nearly 19,000 litres) of diesel fuel spilled outside, with most of it leaking on the land side of the berm, according to the state ecology department.

State cleanup teams, besides tribal and contract teams, attended to the spill and were working to remove the remaining fuel from two locomotives that derailed. Additional help was also provided by a hazmat team from a nearby oil refinery.

Meanwhile, the derailment in western Arizona happened near the state’s border with California and Nevada. The train was carrying corn syrup and officials did not report any leaks or spills.

Rail safety has become a huge issue nationwide ever since the derailment last month in Ohio, besides a string of derailments since then in Michigan, Alabama and other states.

A freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed last month in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border. The derailment led to a fire and hundreds of people had to be evacuated. The rail company did a controlled leaking of toxic substances from the cars, which caused pollution and led to angry protests by residents.