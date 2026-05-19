/US troop withdrawal, reparations for war damage: What Iran demanded in its latest proposal to US to end war

In a first comment on Tehran’s latest peace proposal to the United States, Iran on Tuesday (May 19) revealed key focus points included in it. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the proposal involves ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and the exit of US forces from the areas near Iran, state media reported. This comes a day after Iran said that it responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

What’s in the proposal?

The peace plan involves stopping fighting on all fronts. It also includes ending hostilities in Lebanon, where the fighting with Israel has continued despite a ceasefire. The plan also includes reparations for the destruction caused during the war. Gharibabadi also said that Tehran has sought the lifting of sanctions and the release of frozen funds. The plan also includes an end to the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports.

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