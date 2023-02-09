US to share findings on Chinese 'spy' balloon with Congress, allies: Blinken

In a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the US' support for Ukraine as well as Sweden's and Finland's efforts to join the alliance. But one of the hot topic of discussions was the political flare that developed between US and China after a Chinese "spy" balloon was sighted in the US skies last week.

Blinken stated that the US will inform Congress as well as allies worldwide of its findings on the balloon that was shot down off the US's east coast over the weekend. He continued by saying that the US Navy was still working to retrieve the balloon fragments.

“Last week, Beijing violated international law and US sovereignty with the presence of a Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace,” Blinken reportedly told media on Wednesday at a news conference with Stoltenberg.

China, on the other hand, has been denying any surveillance saying it was a Chinese civil airship. Blinken added that US is analysing the debris of the balloon to understand more about the surveillance program. China presented “systemic and tactical challenges” to the NATO alliance, he added.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said that Putin launched his illegal war of aggression almost a year ago. “Since then, NATO allies have provided unprecedented support for Ukraine. Around $120bn in military, humanitarian and financial assistance.”

In addition to the US' willingness for Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bid, Blinken noted that Washington has sent Ukraine nearly $30bn in military aid since the conflict began last February, which included humanitarian as well as economic aid.

