US suspects Iran created website threatening American election officials

US security agencies have said they had highly credible information indicating that Iranian cyber actors were responsible for creating a website earlier this month featuring death threats aimed at American election officials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Homeland Security Department's Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement that the Enemies of the People website demonstrated "an ongoing Iranian intent to create divisions and mistrust in the United States and undermine public confidence in the US electoral process."

The said website had surfaced after the US election but now appears dormant.

The agencies said they had previously warned that "Iranian cyber actors" likely were keen to influence and interfere with the 2020 US election.

The alleged Iranian-created website had accused US officials involved in election security of "treason."

The site, along with several associated social media accounts, included photographs of Republican and Democratic officials, with rifle crosshairs superimposed on them. It also included officials' purported home addresses.

Those targetted by the website included FBI director Christopher Wray and Christopher Krebs, the former CISA director who was fired by President Donald Trump after publically vouching for 2020 election results showing Joe Biden defeated Trump.

The site also targetted several employees of Dominion Voting Systems, a voting-machine vendor that has been the subject of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories of vote manipulation.

Cybersecurity researchers said one of the pages was hosted in Russia, and some records include accounts registered through Yandex, a Russian email platform.

