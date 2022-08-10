US State Department permits long delayed sale of advanced anti-tank missiles to Brazil

In the United States, a Javelin anti-tank missile sale that has been stalled for months has finally been approved. The potential $74 million sale is to Brazil. As per a Reuters report quoting sources, the sale went pending for months After what several sources claimed was due to a Democratic-led campaign. It sought to block the sale because of worries about the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, especially his attacks on Brazil's election system. However, as per a formal notification sent to the US Congress on Tuesday, the State Department handed the package of 222 Javelins its final approval.

Watch | Russia destroys US-made Himars missiles & M77 Howitzers

Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the Pentagon claimed that it has alerted Congress of the potential sale of the advanced missiles.

Raytheon Technologies Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp collaborated to produce the missiles, which had gained notoriety for being used successfully by Ukrainian forces against Russian armour.

Also read | Was FBI raid on Donald Trump's residence an attempt to stop him from becoming President again?

Brazil's initial proposal for the missiles was made while former President Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally, was in the White House.

Quoting people familiar with the situation, Reuters reports that the State Department approved the proposal in principle late last year despite opposition from some "lower-ranking" American officials.

However, after being sent for a private, "informal," review by the two Democratic chairs and the two Republican ranking members of the Congress' foreign relations committees, the contract was put on hold.

Also read | Joe Biden signs bill to help US semiconductor chip producers compete with China

The DSCA responded to questioning from the congressmen about whether Brazil had a justifiable need for such weapons by asserting that it would strengthen the security of a significant regional ally of the United States and increase its capacity "to meet future threats."

In recent months, numerous other weapons purchases have been completed without issue.

The reason why the lawmakers have now consented to the Brazil deal going through is not immediately clear. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not represent the conclusion of negotiations or the execution of a contract.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.