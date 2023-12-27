US: Six NRI family members killed in road accident in Texas, day after Christmas

A Christmas holiday turned fatal for an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) family of six in the US state of Texas when they were killed in a traffic accident.

The family, hailing from Amalapuram in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, was killed in Johnson County while returning from a relative's house after spending Christmas on December 26.

According to reports, the victims were relatives of a lawmaker from the state's ruling YSR Congress Party.

"My uncle and his family went from Atlanta to a relative's house in Texas for the Christmas holidays. They visited the zoo on the morning of December 26th and were returning around 4 pm," YSRCP Mummadivaram MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The dead have been identified as P Nageswara Rao, the MLA's uncle, Seetha Mahalakshmi, Naveena, Kruthik, and a young girl called Nishitha. The sixth, also a family member, has not yet been named.

Collision with a truck

Notably, the family was in a minivan during the return trip and was hit by a truck with two youths inside who were driving in the wrong direction.

The authorities have confirmed that the two occupants of the truck were responsible for the collision and the eventual deaths. The accused are currently in hospital after sustaining injuries themselves.

The only survivor of the accident has been identified as one Lokesh who was airlifted and is currently being treated at a Forth Worth hospital. The authorities have described his condition as critical.

Kumar stated that he was working with the TANA (Telugu Association of North America) as well as US authorities to retrieve the dead bodies of the family members.

"We are working on bringing back the bodies to Andhra. Two of them were born citizens of the US for which consent from Lokesh, who is currently undergoing treatment, is needed. Therefore, we are weighing our options. TANA representatives Ashok and Srikanth are helping us," added Kumar.