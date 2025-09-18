/US shooting: Three police officers killed, two injured in Pennsylvania shooting during domestic probe

Three police officers were shot dead and two others left critically injured during a “domestic-related” investigation in rural Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris confirmed the gunman was killed by police during the incident. The shooting took place just after 14:00 local time (18:00 GMT) in North Codorus Township, York County, about 100 miles east of Philadelphia.

What happened?

Images from the scene showed a police officer being airlifted to hospital in a medical helicopter. A nearby school district in Spring Grove briefly went into lockdown, though officials later said no students had been harmed. Authorities said the officers were following up on an investigation that had begun the day before. Few details have been shared as the inquiry remains ongoing.

How have leaders reacted?

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro travelled to the area on Wednesday afternoon and met the families of the slain officers. “We grieve for the loss of life of three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth, served this country. This kind of violence is not OK, we need to do better as a society,” Shapiro said. He later ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-mast in their honour.